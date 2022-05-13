Advertisement

No arrests, citations after dogs found in garbage bags in Verona

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges or citations will be issued against the owner of two dogs that were found dead in garbage bags in Verona earlier this week, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

In an update, the Sheriff’s Office explained the owner voluntarily came forward after its initial public notification and a detective has spoken with him. Authorities determined that the deaths were accidental.

No further details about this specific case were provided. However, the Sheriff’s Office statement added to its update a note acknowledging that some individuals cannot pay for cremation services.

In such cases, they recommended pet owners contact a local Humane Society or a veterinarian for assistance.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office stated that it was not able to determine if a crime had been committed.

