Packers Schedule Is Out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers schedule has been released for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season and like always it has some interesting twists and turns.

First and foremost, the important news first. There are two games that will appear on Sunday Night Football on NBC15.

The Packers will host the Bears on SNF in Week 2 on Sunday, September 18th at Lambeau Field. The other game is in Buffalo when the Pack

takes on the Bills in Week 8 on October 30th. Both games will kick-off at 7:20 pm.

Other important match-ups for the Green and Gold including opening up the season in Minnesota in Minneapolis, taking on Tom Brady in Week 3 in Tampa, and traveling to London to take on the Giants on October 9th.

The Packers will play 3 of the last 4 games at Lambeau. Their longest road trip is 3 straight games away from Green Bay.

By the way, the Packers play San Francisco, New Orleans, and Kansas City in the preseason.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.