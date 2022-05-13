Advertisement

Packers Schedule Is Out

The Green and Gold will play 2 games on Sunday Night Football on NBC15
Green Bay Packer players stand for the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packer players stand for the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers schedule has been released for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season and like always it has some interesting twists and turns.

First and foremost, the important news first. There are two games that will appear on Sunday Night Football on NBC15.

The Packers will host the Bears on SNF in Week 2 on Sunday, September 18th at Lambeau Field. The other game is in Buffalo when the Pack

takes on the Bills in Week 8 on October 30th. Both games will kick-off at 7:20 pm.

Other important match-ups for the Green and Gold including opening up the season in Minnesota in Minneapolis, taking on Tom Brady in Week 3 in Tampa, and traveling to London to take on the Giants on October 9th.

The Packers will play 3 of the last 4 games at Lambeau. Their longest road trip is 3 straight games away from Green Bay.

By the way, the Packers play San Francisco, New Orleans, and Kansas City in the preseason.

