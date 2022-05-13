Advertisement

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning.(WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.

Detectives were able to locate the owner of the pick-up truck and execute a search warrant at the location, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of the owner and driver of the truck, who was identified as Jason Erdmann, 33, of the City of Janesville.

At 9:53 a.m. on May 6, officers responded to the crash at W. USH 14 near N. CTH F in Janesville Township.

When officers arrived, the offending vehicle left the scene. The other vehicle was found in the north ditch with heavy damage.

Both a driver and a passenger were both in the other vehicle, and it was determined by officers that the passenger in the vehicle had received significant injuries from the crash, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

