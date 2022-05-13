Advertisement

Sheridan resigns as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach

Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst has announced three changes to his staff, including...
Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst has announced three changes to his staff, including the hiring of Bill Sheridan as inside linebackers coach.(UW Athletic Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bill Sheridan has resigned as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach while the NCAA investigates him for potential rules violations during his tenure as Air Force’s defensive line coach.

Wisconsin hired Sheridan on Feb. 22 after he had spent two years at Air Force.

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program,” Sheridan said. “As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.”

Action Network first reported that Air Force had completed an internal investigation into recruiting violations and was awaiting an NCAA ruling on penalties for rules violations committed by Sheridan and three other former assistants.

The report said the assistants provided impermissible benefits and hosted prospects during the pandemic-imposed dead period in 2020.

UW head coach Paul Chryst thanked Sheridan for his time with the team.

“Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with,” Chryst said.0″ I wish him nothing but the best.”

