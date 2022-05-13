Advertisement

This Weekend: Flower Blood Moon - Total Lunar Eclipse

Wisconsin joins the rest of the U.S. in seeing a total Lunar Eclipse - the last time was in 2019.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Look to the night sky this weekend - May’s Full Moon rises Sunday night. The Moon will appear Full from Saturday evening thru Tuesday morning. However, the Full Moon peaks in the middle of a total Lunar Eclipse - a rare event for southern Wisconsin. The last total Lunar Eclipse was in January of 2019. Only partial eclipses have happened since.

This weekend’s Moon is known as the Flower Moon. It is also referred to as the Corn or Milk Moon.

The total Lunar Eclipse is set for Sunday night - with the totality occurring between 10:29 p.m. - 11:54 p.m. The eclipse reaches its maximum point at 11:11 p.m.

A total Lunar Eclipse will be visible throughout Wisconsin Sunday night. The maximum eclipse occurs at 11:11 p.m.(WMTV)

Sunday night’s forecast calls for some cloud cover - with an overall clearing trend. Temperatures will be fairly mild with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Unlike a solar eclipse, the sun’s light is reflected off the Moon’s surface - with a shadow cast by the Earth. It is safe to view a total Lunar Eclipse without eye protection.

