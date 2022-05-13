Fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-90 near Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 79 near Lyndon Station in Juneau Co. are blocked as emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In an alert, DOT says the incident happened at 11:45 Friday morning north of Wisconsin Dells. Witnesses tell NBC15 two semis were involved in a crash. DOT says there is also a grass fire in the median.

DOT adds Wisconsin State Patrol - Deforest is handling the incident. The lane closures are expected to last 2 hours.

