Fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-90 near Wisconsin Dells

The lane closures are expected to last 2 hours.
Juneau Co. fire
Juneau Co. fire(DOT)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 79 near Lyndon Station in Juneau Co. are blocked as emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In an alert, DOT says the incident happened at 11:45 Friday morning north of Wisconsin Dells. Witnesses tell NBC15 two semis were involved in a crash. DOT says there is also a grass fire in the median.

DOT adds Wisconsin State Patrol - Deforest is handling the incident. The lane closures are expected to last 2 hours.

