Wis. nurses demand better pay, staffing ratios as part of national movement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin nurses came to the state capitol building with demands Thursday, like the way hundreds more did in Washington D.C.

Nurses organized under the National Nurses March are fighting for fair and realistic wages, as well as more staffing.

The message was reiterated in Madison, as nurses from Milwaukee, Kenosha, Wausau and beyond took to the lectern and shared personal testimonies.

Carolyn Miller, a traveling nurse, shared concerns about workplace safety.

“I’ve been stabbed. I’ve been punched. I’ve been kicked. I’ve been spit on. I’ve been sworn at, degraded,” she said. “I know a lot of other nurses who have [been] as well. We need security. We need to have hospitals understand that we are not punching bags.”

Miller said the message was for both state legislators and hospital administrators.

While the nurses did not name a specific hospital group, NBC15 reached out to major systems in the greater Madison area but did not get a statement back.

