Advertisement

Wis. nurses demand better pay, staffing ratios as part of national movement

"Nurses are essential" sign
"Nurses are essential" sign(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin nurses came to the state capitol building with demands Thursday, like the way hundreds more did in Washington D.C.

Nurses organized under the National Nurses March are fighting for fair and realistic wages, as well as more staffing.

The message was reiterated in Madison, as nurses from Milwaukee, Kenosha, Wausau and beyond took to the lectern and shared personal testimonies.

Carolyn Miller, a traveling nurse, shared concerns about workplace safety.

“I’ve been stabbed. I’ve been punched. I’ve been kicked. I’ve been spit on. I’ve been sworn at, degraded,” she said. “I know a lot of other nurses who have [been] as well. We need security. We need to have hospitals understand that we are not punching bags.”

Miller said the message was for both state legislators and hospital administrators.

While the nurses did not name a specific hospital group, NBC15 reached out to major systems in the greater Madison area but did not get a statement back.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

Latest News

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week...
Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.
Khari Sanford (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Judge one-ups lawyers’ request to bar livestream of Sanford trial
The American Family Insurance Championship
International legends commit to the AmFam Champ
3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in...
Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire