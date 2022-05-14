Advertisement

Celtics lead Bucks 53-43 at halftime of Game 6

Milwaukee leads the series 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Boston Celtics 53-43 at halftime of Game 6 at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their first six points of the game all coming from the free throw line. Celtics found some early success from the three-point line and Bucks would find themselves down by nine with under eight to go in the first quarter. An Antetokounmpo pullup jump shot would kickstart the scoring for the Bucks who would go on an 8-0 to make it a one point game.

The Celtics would open the second with a 10-4 run of their own and would lead Milwaukee by as much as 10 in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo would finish the first half with 21 points and eight rebounds followed by Jrue Holiday with 12. For Boston, Jayson Tatum led with 18 points followed by Marcus Smart with 16. Both Tatum and Smart had four three-pointers in the first half.

