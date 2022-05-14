Celtics lead Bucks 53-43 at halftime of Game 6

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Boston Celtics 53-43 at halftime of Game 6 at Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv breaks out in “Let’s go Bucks” and it’s time for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/WIuBrGtUK8 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) May 13, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their first six points of the game all coming from the free throw line. Celtics found some early success from the three-point line and Bucks would find themselves down by nine with under eight to go in the first quarter. An Antetokounmpo pullup jump shot would kickstart the scoring for the Bucks who would go on an 8-0 to make it a one point game.

The Celtics would open the second with a 10-4 run of their own and would lead Milwaukee by as much as 10 in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo would finish the first half with 21 points and eight rebounds followed by Jrue Holiday with 12. For Boston, Jayson Tatum led with 18 points followed by Marcus Smart with 16. Both Tatum and Smart had four three-pointers in the first half.

