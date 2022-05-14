Advertisement

Crowd gathers, Gov. Evers speaks at pro-Roe rally

People are gathering Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison for...
People are gathering Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison for an event protesting the contents of the Supreme Court leak and advocating for abortion rights.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People are gathering Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison for an event protesting the contents of the Supreme Court leak and advocating for abortion rights.

The event started at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 6:30 p.m.

At the event, Gov. Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke to the crowds about the need to fight for abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more
Columbia Co. police chase ends at Madison McDonald’s

Latest News

The families took part in a six week program focused on reading and math every Saturday morning.
Sun Prairie group holds first “Saturday School” graduation
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game...
Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Milwaukee mayor issues curfew, 3rd Friday night shooting reported
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol