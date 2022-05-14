Crowd gathers, Gov. Evers speaks at pro-Roe rally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People are gathering Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison for an event protesting the contents of the Supreme Court leak and advocating for abortion rights.

The event started at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 6:30 p.m.

Governor Tony Evers speaks to the crowd about the need to fight for abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/XsCmDmzFYo — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) May 14, 2022

At the event, Gov. Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke to the crowds about the need to fight for abortion rights.

Senator Tammy Baldwin followed Governor Tony Evers. pic.twitter.com/syhuyK0vJx — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) May 14, 2022

