Crowd gathers, Gov. Evers speaks at pro-Roe rally
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People are gathering Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison for an event protesting the contents of the Supreme Court leak and advocating for abortion rights.
The event started at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 6:30 p.m.
At the event, Gov. Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke to the crowds about the need to fight for abortion rights.
