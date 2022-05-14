Advertisement

Fire at Rock Co. liquor store causes $17K in damages

(WCAX)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville liquor store is reported to need $17,000 worth of repairs after a fire started in the back of the building.

The Janesville Police Department arrived at The Liquor Cabinet on 1924 E. Milwaukee Street at approximately 9:40 p.m.

According to their report, there was heavy smoke at the rear the building and a fire burning on the back exterior wall. The fire was extinguished within minutes after emergency personnel arrived on scene.

It is believed that a plastic container filled with cigarette butts was the cause of the fire.

The store was vacant when the fire started and there were no injuries, according to JFD.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident

Latest News

Preliminary renderings of the proposed Beloit Ho-Chunk Casino &amp;amp; Resort
Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval
High school students fight for abortion rights at the Wisconsin capitol building.
Madison area high school students walk out for abortion rights
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Celtics defeat Bucks 108-95, move on to Game 7
Wisconsin Family Action releases voicemails regarding arson
Madison anti-abortion group releases ‘hateful’ voicemails received since arson