Fire at Rock Co. liquor store causes $17K in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville liquor store is reported to need $17,000 worth of repairs after a fire started in the back of the building.

The Janesville Police Department arrived at The Liquor Cabinet on 1924 E. Milwaukee Street at approximately 9:40 p.m.

According to their report, there was heavy smoke at the rear the building and a fire burning on the back exterior wall. The fire was extinguished within minutes after emergency personnel arrived on scene.

It is believed that a plastic container filled with cigarette butts was the cause of the fire.

The store was vacant when the fire started and there were no injuries, according to JFD.

