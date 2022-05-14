Madison anti-abortion group releases ‘hateful’ voicemails received since arson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The anti-abortion group targeted in an alleged arson last weekend in Madison released voicemails Friday it has received since the attack.

Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling detailed that the group has received multiple calls since Molotov cocktails were thrown into the organization’s building on Sunday, May 8.

“These voicemails are just a taste of the deluge of threatening and hateful messages we have received at Wisconsin Family Action since the Mothers’ Day arson and vandalism at our office,” Appling said.

WFA listed some of the transcripts of voicemails including one that said, “I hope you all burn with it…that’s what you deserve.” The group noted that some of the messages are impossible to transcribe because the quotes would be a string of expletives.

Since the arson, a group called Jane’s Revenge has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Appling called on local police, Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul to hold the alleged perpetrators responsible.

“Tolerance cannot be a one-way street, and if we are to preserve a free society, we must always hold accountable those who promise violence against others and their deeply held beliefs,” Appling said. “I echo the concerns of many other Wisconsinites who believe as we do, that we should all be able to live out our beliefs without intimidation and violence.”

In a series of tweets, Bellingcat’s Robert Evans reported receiving a statement from a group called Jane’s Revenge, in which the organization took credit for the suspected arson.

NBC15 News has not independently verified the contents of Evans’ tweets and are working to do so. The Madison Police Dept. stated it was aware that a group had claimed responsibility and that it was working with federal investigators to determine if the claim is true. The police department would not confirm if that group was Jane’s Revenge.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the alleged arson and vandalism.

Here are the voicemails reportedly received by WFA, which is also provided on their website. Please note, profanity in the video has been censored by WFA.

