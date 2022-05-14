Milwaukee mayor issues curfew, 3rd Friday night shooting reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew this weekend for anyone under 21 on Saturday morning.

He also announced a third shooting with an additional victim.

TMJ4 says that the third shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 1102 N. Water Street. The latest incident brings the total number of people injured to 21.

Kathy and I are heartbroken by last night’s horrific acts of gun violence in Milwaukee. We are thinking of all the people who were injured and are praying for their full recovery, and we are thinking of the many people affected by this senseless tragedy. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2022

The curfew, which will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights, will be limited to the entertainment district, according to TMJ4.

The Milwaukee Police Department said that citations would be issued to anyone who breaks the mayor’s ordinance.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement on Twitter, Saturday morning, expressing his condolences for the victims and their families in the shootings.

