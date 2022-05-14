Advertisement

Milwaukee mayor issues curfew, 3rd Friday night shooting reported

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew this weekend for anyone under 21 on Saturday morning.

He also announced a third shooting with an additional victim.

TMJ4 says that the third shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 1102 N. Water Street. The latest incident brings the total number of people injured to 21.

“Kathy and I are heartbroken by last night’s horrific acts of gun violence in Milwaukee,” Gov. Evers said.

The curfew, which will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights, will be limited to the entertainment district, according to TMJ4.

The Milwaukee Police Department said that citations would be issued to anyone who breaks the mayor’s ordinance.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement on Twitter, Saturday morning, expressing his condolences for the victims and their families in the shootings.

