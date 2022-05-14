Advertisement

Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval

Preliminary renderings of the proposed Beloit Ho-Chunk Casino &amp;amp; Resort
Preliminary renderings of the proposed Beloit Ho-Chunk Casino &amp;amp; Resort(NBC15)
By The Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation’s application for a casino in Beloit.

The plan forwarded on Friday places about 33 acres of land into trust for the project, which is expected to produce 3,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs.

Vice President Karena Thundercloud stated that the Ho-Chunk Nation and the community have been waiting for this approval.

“There’s been some skepticism about the timeline because of the Nation’s reliance on the federal processes but we’ve been confident in the project’s viability and look forward to a bright future for Beloit, the state of Wisconsin, and the Ho-Chunk Nation,” Thundercloud said.

The complex would include one of the largest casinos in the state as well as a 300-room hotel with more than 45,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, and a 40,000-square-foot indoor waterpark.

Beloit voters approved the project in a 1999 referendum.

The tribe purchased the land in 2009 and has been working to win federal and state approval to build a casino there since 2012. Gov. Tony Evers signed off on the plan more than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident

Latest News

High school students fight for abortion rights at the Wisconsin capitol building.
Madison area high school students walk out for abortion rights
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Celtics defeat Bucks 108-95, move on to Game 7
Fire at Rock Co. liquor store causes $17K in damages
Wisconsin Family Action releases voicemails regarding arson
Madison anti-abortion group releases ‘hateful’ voicemails received since arson