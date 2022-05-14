Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation’s application for a casino in Beloit.

The plan forwarded on Friday places about 33 acres of land into trust for the project, which is expected to produce 3,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs.

Vice President Karena Thundercloud stated that the Ho-Chunk Nation and the community have been waiting for this approval.

“There’s been some skepticism about the timeline because of the Nation’s reliance on the federal processes but we’ve been confident in the project’s viability and look forward to a bright future for Beloit, the state of Wisconsin, and the Ho-Chunk Nation,” Thundercloud said.

The complex would include one of the largest casinos in the state as well as a 300-room hotel with more than 45,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, and a 40,000-square-foot indoor waterpark.

Beloit voters approved the project in a 1999 referendum.

The tribe purchased the land in 2009 and has been working to win federal and state approval to build a casino there since 2012. Gov. Tony Evers signed off on the plan more than a year ago.

