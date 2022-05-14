Pro-Roe supporters descend on Capitol; thousands expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pro-choice advocates are planning to gather at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday afternoon in a demonstration organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI).

The rally, which is protesting the possibility of the Roe vs. Wade bill being overturned, is to start at 4 p.m.

The event will host U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, State Senator Melissa Agard, founder of the Reproductive Justice Collective, Sarah Noble, PPAWI president Tanya Atkinson, and Christine Newman-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera.

The five women are expected to speak on behalf of abortion rights in Wisconsin and the controversial draft leak of the Roe vs Wade bill.

Atkinson addressed the leak and said in a statement that everyone should have the freedom and power to control their own bodies and lives.

“The shocking Supreme Court draft decision confirmed what we have long feared: The right to safe, legal abortion could soon be a thing of the past, not just in Wisconsin, but in half the states across the country,” she said.

This event is one of many that are set to happen nationwide on May 14 for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action.

