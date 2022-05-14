Shooting reported near Deer District in Milwaukee following Bucks game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting near Deer District Friday night following the Bucks game in Milwaukee.

According to a report from NBC affiliate TMJ4, a police spokesperson stated that two people were shot and one person was in custody. The shooting occurred at Highland and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as the game was ending.

Eleven-thousand people were allowed in Deer District Friday night for the Bucks Watch Party.

TMJ4 reported that fans were reportedly running for cover and witnesses said they heard gunshots. One woman told a reporter that she had recently been shot while in Racine and took off sprinting, jumping over people when she heard the gunshots in Deer District.

Scene at W. Highland and MLK. Police tell us two shot and one in custody. This happened right as Bucks/Celts was wrapping up. The shooting sent many people running from the Deer District. Police are pushing folks back atm. Scene expanding. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/avtp737cXg — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) May 14, 2022

One TMJ4 reported observed a man from the ground behind helped into an ambulance.

At least one fight broke out in Deer District because of people pushing and shoving to get out of the area after the sound of gunshots, another reporter wrote.