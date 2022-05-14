Advertisement

Shooting reported near Deer District in Milwaukee following Bucks game

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting near Deer District Friday night following the Bucks game in Milwaukee.

According to a report from NBC affiliate TMJ4, a police spokesperson stated that two people were shot and one person was in custody. The shooting occurred at Highland and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as the game was ending.

Eleven-thousand people were allowed in Deer District Friday night for the Bucks Watch Party.

TMJ4 reported that fans were reportedly running for cover and witnesses said they heard gunshots. One woman told a reporter that she had recently been shot while in Racine and took off sprinting, jumping over people when she heard the gunshots in Deer District.

One TMJ4 reported observed a man from the ground behind helped into an ambulance.

At least one fight broke out in Deer District because of people pushing and shoving to get out of the area after the sound of gunshots, another reporter wrote. Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

