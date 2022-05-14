Advertisement

Stricker’s lead at 3 going into finale at Regions Tradition

FILE -Steve Stricker hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic...
FILE -Steve Stricker hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Stricker is playing the PGA Tour Champions this week after being out six months with a mysterious virus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker continued his strong comeback with a 6-under 66 that included a closing birdie to carry a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition. Playing his third straight tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 and seeking his second win in the past three tries in the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Stricker is seeking his fourth major championship on the 50-and-over circuit. Alker birdied the final two holes for a 65.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more
Columbia Co. police chase ends at Madison McDonald’s

Latest News

Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game...
Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Celtics defeat Bucks 108-95, move on to Game 7
Fans take pictures of a mural of Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo painted on the side of...
Giant mural in downtown Milwaukee celebrates Antetokounmpo
Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst has announced three changes to his staff, including...
Sheridan resigns as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach