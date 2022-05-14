Sun Prairie group holds first “Saturday School” graduation

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Families gathered today at a Sun Prairie elementary school for the first ever completion of “Saturday School.”

The group 100 Black Men of Madison hosted graduation Saturday for 32 Dane County families of first through third grade students.

The families took part in a six week program focused on reading and math every Saturday morning.

The idea is to expand learning and bolster skills to promote academic success — and to empower the whole family along the way.

“I realize the importance of smaller class sizes. I believe in children whose needs are not always addressed, and in this program all needs are addressed from the caregiver to the child, the whole family. That’s what makes this program very unique is we are carrying the families along with the children,” Program Director Saundra Brown said.

The next session of Saturday School will start June 4 for their summer program. The summer program will run until July 16.

