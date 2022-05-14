Trending Cooler into Next Week; Watching for Sunday Rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The warm & humid stretch of weather comes to a close this weekend!

Saturday cloud cover breaks up later in the afternoon as a second cold front approaches. Most of the area will stay dry, but we may see a few additional afternoon showers/storms fire along this frontal boundary. The chances remain quite low. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 80s.

The cool air behind the second cold front moves in by Sunday - dropping highs into the lower 70s. A mid-level disturbance runs through the Midwest Sunday late morning - afternoon. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Sunday - mainly from Madison to the State Line. Sunshine sticks around through Tuesday - with highs each day in the mid - upper 60s.

A passing disturbance may trigger another round of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Thursday. Highs will remain in the 60s before climbing into the lower/mid 70s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.