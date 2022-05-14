Two Milwaukee shootings leave 20 injured

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Seventeen people were injured late Friday night when gunfire erupted in Milwaukee’s Water Street Bar District. Just a couple hours earlier, three others were hurt after shots rang out in the Deer District, just after the Buck’ loss in the NBA playoffs.

Ten people were taken into custody in connection with the mass shooting, TMJ4 reports. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near the Water St. and Juneau Ave. intersection, approximately a half-mile east of the Fiserv Forum. Police told the Milwaukee-based NBC-affiliate that nine guns were recovered at the scene.

According to TMJ4, the victims ranged in age from 15 to 47 years old and they are all expected to survive.

We’re at the corner of Juneau and Broadway and at least half a dozen ambulances have rolled by in the last 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/hL01TNEXa4 — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) May 14, 2022

About two hours earlier, more gunfire, this time near Highland and M.L.K. Jr. Drive, sent people fleeing from a reportedly overcrowded Deer District that was jammed packed for the Bucks’ Game 6 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

WITI-TV reported fights started breaking out as people pushed toward the exits as the game wound down. The shots were fired right around the time the game ended.

“We walked out of the Punch Bowl (Social) and everybody started running,” Brittany Bergstrom told the Milwaukee station. “There was a stampede, people running over the shrubs, hats shoes on the ground, drinks spilled everywhere.”

Security is present in the Deer District for Bucks games. However, after the area reached capacity more people climbed over gates to get it. and “[p]resumably, none of those people went through metal detector,” the Fox-affiliate noted.

Scene at W. Highland and MLK. Police tell us two shot and one in custody. This happened right as Bucks/Celts was wrapping up. The shooting sent many people running from the Deer District. Police are pushing folks back atm. Scene expanding. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/avtp737cXg — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) May 14, 2022

Following initial reports that two people had been shot, another victim was located later. The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed to TMJ4 that there were three victims, in all. One person was taken into custody for that shooting.

