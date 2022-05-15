Advertisement

Cooler Week Ahead

Pleasant Temperatuers
Eclipse Forecast
Eclipse Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A disturbance passing to our south will keep some clouds and small chance of a shower around for the evening hours. The good news, clearing skies will work in after sunset and as we near the Lunar Eclipse with a good opportunity to check it out, especially across southwestern Wisconsin. Overnight lows will slide back into the lower 50s.

Monday will be a great day as high pressure is briefly in control. Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the upper 60s. Clear and cooler Monday night as we dip into the middle 40s. Clouds return Tuesday ahead of our next weathermaker which will bring rain chances as early as Tuesday evening. Rain and storms become much more likely Tuesday night through the day Wednesday as highs remain into the 60s.

We will get another break from the active weather Thursday as highs bump back to the upper 70s. Clouds return Thursday night ahead of a strong cold front for Friday. Showers and storms will be likely and depending on the timing and instability, this would be our next chance of strong to severe storms.

Precipitation will move out for next weekend, but unseasonably cold temperatures return with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The colder conditions will likely lead to more clouds than sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more

Latest News

Highs climb into the mid 70s across southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
Dodging Sunday Showers; Cooler Week Ahead
Abundant afternoon sunshine will allow highs to climb back into the 80s Saturday afternoon.
Trending Cooler into Next Week; Watching for Sunday Rain
A few showers/storms may pop-up Friday evening. Some storms could be strong-severe.
Alert Day: Strong Storms possible this Evening
Alert Day: Showers/Storms Tonight