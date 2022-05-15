Cooler Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A disturbance passing to our south will keep some clouds and small chance of a shower around for the evening hours. The good news, clearing skies will work in after sunset and as we near the Lunar Eclipse with a good opportunity to check it out, especially across southwestern Wisconsin. Overnight lows will slide back into the lower 50s.

Monday will be a great day as high pressure is briefly in control. Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the upper 60s. Clear and cooler Monday night as we dip into the middle 40s. Clouds return Tuesday ahead of our next weathermaker which will bring rain chances as early as Tuesday evening. Rain and storms become much more likely Tuesday night through the day Wednesday as highs remain into the 60s.

We will get another break from the active weather Thursday as highs bump back to the upper 70s. Clouds return Thursday night ahead of a strong cold front for Friday. Showers and storms will be likely and depending on the timing and instability, this would be our next chance of strong to severe storms.

Precipitation will move out for next weekend, but unseasonably cold temperatures return with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The colder conditions will likely lead to more clouds than sunshine.

