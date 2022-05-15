Advertisement

Dodging Sunday Showers; Cooler Week Ahead

A few showers roll by Sunday afternoon before the 60s & 70s return at the start of the week.
Highs climb into the mid 70s across southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Highs are returning back towards normal for Mid-May. This week will be marked with highs in the 60s and 70s - no where near the heat & humidity we felt last week!

A frontal boundary was draped over southern Wisconsin this Sunday morning - triggering showers across the State Line. Some clearing was noted farther NW of Madison. A cluster of showers is expected to pass near & just South of southern Wisconsin later today. There remains a slight chance for a few showers - with better chances close to the State Line. Highs top out in the lower - mid 70s.

Clearing comes later tonight - just in time for a Total Lunar Eclipse. Lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine moves in with high-pressure at the start of the work week - with highs climbing into the 60s & 70s.

Another round of showers is likely on Wednesday with a mid-level disturbance rolling through. After a brief warm-up on Thursday, a cold front will trigger additional showers/storms late Thursday night into Friday. Highs fall back into the mid 60s at the start of next weekend.

