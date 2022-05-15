Fatal motorcycle crash in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash in the Village of Muscoda in Iowa County Saturday night.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash at approximately 10:08 p.m. Saturday night around STH 80/133 and CTH P.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a motorcycle versus semi tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, a Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side trailer wheels of a semi tractor trailer unit.

The motorcycle was being driven by Scott Mindham, 67, of rural Avoca.

Mindham was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered series injuries. Mindham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

No determination has been made at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

While officers were conducting their investigation, another vehicle drove around the fire truck that was positioned to direct traffic.

Steven Anderson, 37, of rural Muscoda was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense when he drove into the original crash scene.

