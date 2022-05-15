Semi crash kills motorcyclist in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Iowa County on Saturday night.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office pronounced the motorcyclist dead on scene and report that the semi driver was uninjured.

According to the police, the crash happened at STH 80/133 and CTH P, in the Village of Muscoda at approximately 10:08 p.m.

The collision between the two vehicles caused HWY 133 to be shut down for approximately 4 1/2 hours.

An investigation into the crash is still underway.

