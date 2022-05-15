Advertisement

Stoughton holds weekend-long Syttende Mai Festival

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s no better place to celebrate Norwegian culture in Wisconsin than in Stoughton.

The city’s annual Syttende Mai Festival lasted all weekend long, with today marking the grand finale.

Main Street was covered in paradegoers this afternoon as this year’s Syttende Mai King and Queen drove down the street in the 69th annual Norwegian parade.

The parade also featured the Stoughton High School band and royalty from past years. Past royalty made up a total of 67 floats in the lineup.

“Probably the funnest part is because I had no idea what to expect. I came here expecting a parade, and now I’m kinda expecting different things,” paradegoer Jackson Loerke said.

“What’s special is that people come from all over the country actually end up coming here at the same time we try Norwegian-style foods,” paradegoer Behar Misini said.

Food stands and a Norwegian danger alumni performance were also part of Sunday’s itinerary.

