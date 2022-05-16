Advertisement

1 arrested in shooting of man on Madison apartment balcony

Madison Police Dept. respond to shooting on Madison's east side.
Madison Police Dept. respond to shooting on Madison's east side.(Michelle Baik/NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old man as he stood on the balcony of a Madison apartment.

According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect was booked on Friday on a single count of attempted first-degree homicide. The 22-year-old man had already been identified as a person of interest earlier in the investigation.

He was already in jail at the time he was booked for the shooting, the police report noted, having been arrested during a traffic stop several days earlier for an alleged parole violation.

The suspect and victim were known to each other prior to the shooting, which happened in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the incident and is expected to survive, MPD stated following the May 6 shooting. Investigators noted several rounds pierced the walls of the apartment where three other individuals and a baby were.

None of them were injured.

