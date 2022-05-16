Cash and cigarettes stolen from Madison gas station
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a burglary of a gas station on the north side of Madison.
According to MPD, Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Commercial Ave. around 1:35 this morning.
They arrived to find the Citgo gas station ransacked, with cash and cartons of cigarettes being stolen.
A K-9 team was able to track the suspect to where MPD believes a vehicle pickup location likely happened.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.