Cash and cigarettes stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a burglary of a gas station on the north side of Madison.

According to MPD, Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Commercial Ave. around 1:35 this morning.

They arrived to find the Citgo gas station ransacked, with cash and cartons of cigarettes being stolen.

A K-9 team was able to track the suspect to where MPD believes a vehicle pickup location likely happened.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.