Columbus man accused of 8th OWI offense, attempting to bite officers

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbus Police Department officers arrested a man Sunday after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated at 25 mph over the speed limit in a residential area and then attempted to bite officers during a search.

CPD stated that when they stopped the vehicle for speeding, an officer could smell intoxicants coming from the 49-year-old driver from Columbus.

The officer also noted the driver’s speech was slurred and a glass bottle of alcohol was spotted in the front passenger seat.

After a field sobriety test was conducted with the man, officers arrested him.

CPD noted the man refused to consent to a blood draw and officers wrote a search warrant for him. The man was allegedly verbally and physically resistant to officers and tried to bite them.

Officials took the man to the Columbia County Jail for his eighth alleged operating while intoxicated offense and for resisting/obstructing an officer.

