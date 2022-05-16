Advertisement

Construction begins on new Middleton High School stadium complex

Middleton High School stadium project groundbreaking begins
Middleton High School stadium project groundbreaking begins(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction begins Monday on a new stadium complex at Middleton High School.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District leaders, construction officials and members of the community gathered at 10 a.m. at the Otto Breitenbach Stadium to celebrate the project groundbreaking, as well as thank the donors that made it possible. The MHS band and dance team also performed at the event before attendees proceeded to the construction site for the groundbreaking.

The new space will feature a larger concessions area, dedicated coach and trainers rooms and new locker rooms. It will also include updated bathroom fixtures and ticket booths.

“This project will yield increased opportunities for our students and student-athletes by providing more access to hosting events for our athletic and activities programs,” said Athletic Director Jamie Sims. “It will allow for more competitive chances at acquiring outside and local programs that wish to rent our facilities when available to host events ranging from various areas that stretch beyond athletics.”

Sims noted that the space will be able to be the site of banquets and fundraising events for athletic programming, as well as have room for clubs to meet.

Crews estimate the project will cost between $8-12 million. An alumni family has already pledged $6.7 million toward the project, MCPASD highlighted.

MCPASD previously described its current facilities as “inadequate” and stated that the facility has fallen behind other schools in the region.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more

Latest News

Vos rips UW-Madison chancellor choice
Cash and cigarettes stolen from Madison gas station
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties