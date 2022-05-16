Construction begins on new Middleton High School stadium complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction begins Monday on a new stadium complex at Middleton High School.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District leaders, construction officials and members of the community gathered at 10 a.m. at the Otto Breitenbach Stadium to celebrate the project groundbreaking, as well as thank the donors that made it possible. The MHS band and dance team also performed at the event before attendees proceeded to the construction site for the groundbreaking.

The new space will feature a larger concessions area, dedicated coach and trainers rooms and new locker rooms. It will also include updated bathroom fixtures and ticket booths.

“This project will yield increased opportunities for our students and student-athletes by providing more access to hosting events for our athletic and activities programs,” said Athletic Director Jamie Sims. “It will allow for more competitive chances at acquiring outside and local programs that wish to rent our facilities when available to host events ranging from various areas that stretch beyond athletics.”

Sims noted that the space will be able to be the site of banquets and fundraising events for athletic programming, as well as have room for clubs to meet.

Crews estimate the project will cost between $8-12 million. An alumni family has already pledged $6.7 million toward the project, MCPASD highlighted.

MCPASD previously described its current facilities as “inadequate” and stated that the facility has fallen behind other schools in the region.

