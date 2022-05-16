Dane Co. celebrates EMS officials with launch of new ambulance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As people nationwide celebrate EMS Week to honor first responders, Dane County officials are recognizing local health care heroes with the unveiling of a new ambulance.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi thanked EMS employees who work tirelessly on a daily basis, answering a record-setting 46,000 calls for service to Dane Co. residents and visitors last year. That’s 5,000 more calls in 2021 than there were in 2020.

“Dane County is proud to have a robust EMS community and is incredibly appreciative of the dedication our emergency dispatchers, fire, police, and medical service providers showcased throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parisi said. “We thank everyone involved in the chain of survival for their service and commitment to help others as we celebrate National EMS Week.”

Parisi unveiled the new ambulance, which will be used as a back-up in the event the primary one needs repairs or is being used for large events. It is the only bariatric ambulance within Dane Co. and the surrounding counties.

Parisi noted that 2022 marks the 45th year that Dane Co. EMS has provided its services and calls continue to rise in the early months of this year. Dane Co.’s Public Safety Communications Center employs dispatchers that work to determine the severity of a emergency medical situation using a template of questions and then send the appropriate response team.

Dane Co. EMS will host a survivor celebration at the Madison Mallards next month, with 118 cardiac arrest survivors from 2019-2021 invited to join. Bystanders, dispatchers, EMS, fire, police and hospital providers will all be invited to attend. This will be the first time in two years the event is allowed to be held due to COVID-19 postponements.

“We are so happy to partner with our hospitals and the Mallards to be able to allow this opportunity for such a powerful connection and celebration between survivors and their responders,” said Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs.

Dane Co. EMS also announced new additions to its Medical Advisory Team and Dane Co. Emergency Management.

