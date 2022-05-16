Advertisement

Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigating Village of Blue Mounds death

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead early Sunday morning in a Village of Blue Mounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving a report that a male victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate, but was unable to confirm to NBC15 News how the shooting had occurred. The sheriff’s office did not indicate that investigators were searching for any suspects.

However, the sheriff’s office did say there is no danger to the community.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office after notifying the family.

