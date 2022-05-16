Finally Back to May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About time! After taking a quick dive into Summer, it looks like Mid-May will *finally* feel like Mid-May in southern Wisconsin.

Abundant sunshine is expected Monday as temperatures trend cooler - in the lower 70s.

After a chilly & clear night, lows drop into the mid 40s area-wide. You’ll need a jacket first thing Tuesday!

A mid-level shortwave disturbance moves into the Badger State late Tuesday into Wednesday. Dry air will prevent much of the initial rain Tuesday afternoon/evening, but expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Rain chances increase during the evening hours and continue into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals appear light - perhaps a tenth or two of an inch.

Clouds break Wednesday night into Thursday. Southerly flow aloft brings warmer air into the region by Thursday - driving highs into the upper 70s!

A cold front brings the next chance for showers/storms. As of Monday, long-range models bring that front through southern Wisconsin Friday morning - reducing the threat for severe weather. However, we’ll be monitoring for any changes in the timing & the overall setup itself.

Highs drop into the 50s and 60s next weekend behind the frontal boundary.

