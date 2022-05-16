Former Bucks player to hold basketball camp in Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBA Champion and former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry is bringing back a basketball camp to the Middleton area for a second year.

The Jason Terry Skills and Drills Camp will be held June 17 and 18 at the Middleton High School.

Registration for the free camp is open here.

The camp features trainers helping kids from 4th to 12th grade work on basketball skills and also offers some coaching from professionals on how to care for an athlete’s mental health.

“For kids to hear it from someone that looks like them, from someone they aspire to be one day, I think it’s just powerful. And knowing that it’s okay, we all have mental health struggles at times, we’re all human, we all have challenging times,” camp founder Jason Terry said.

