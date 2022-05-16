High Fire Danger

Advertisement

Rain Chances Midweek
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Beautiful conditions continue Monday night as high pressure is in control. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows down to the middle 40s. Winds will be a little bit breezy before midnight, possibly gusting up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Clouds return Tuesday ahead of our next weathermaker which will bring rain chances as early as Tuesday evening. Rain and storms become much more likely Tuesday night through the day Wednesday as highs remain into the 60s.

We will get another break from the active weather Thursday as highs bump back to the upper 70s. Clouds return Thursday night ahead of a strong cold front for Friday. Showers and storms will be likely and depending on the timing and instability, this would be our next chance of strong to severe storms.

A few lingering showers are possible Saturday, but the bigger story will be unseasonably cold temperatures with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine looks more likely for Sunday.

