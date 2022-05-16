Advertisement

Firefighters battle Poynette house fire

Poynette, Arlington and Portage Fire Departments are on the scene, according to Columbia County dispatch.(Lisa Dahmen)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters battled a large blaze Sunday evening at a home in Poynette.

The house fire is on the 500 block of East Tomlinson St. in Poynette. An image shared with NBC15 News showed flames filling the home’s porch.

Columbia County dispatch confirmed a call for the fire came in at 8:09 p.m.

Poynette, Arlington and Portage Fire Departments are on the scene, according to Columbia County dispatch.

Dispatch also confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire.

