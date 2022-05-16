Over $1 million in funds available for Dane Co. anti-violence work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are offering over $1 million in grant funds Monday for agencies working to reduce violence in the community.

Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich explained that funds are meant for groups who are passionate about improving and expanding services to prevent violence.

“We know that violent behavior disproportionately affects people of color, and other disadvantaged groups in our community,” Heinrich said. “This funding represents our continued commitment to addressing those inequities.”

PHMDC identified three goals that it would like to be addressed by the agencies who receive funds:

Community engagement with children, youth and families- Groups will receive funds if they work with these groups to promote healthy development and engagement.

Foster strong neighborhoods- Groups will receive funds if they bring residents together to develop trust and working relationships.

Bolster and increase intervention and continuous healing for those affected by violence- Groups will receive funds by caring for community strengths, engaging in culturally-responsive services and creating strong service coordination.

PHMDC created the The Roadmap to Reducing Violence in 2021, which uses science and data to understand problems around violence. It expects its local partners’ experience and expertise to carry out the plan.

The $1,065,000 in funds is expected to provide 5-10 awards of $300,000. It will be made available for groups to apply for over the next two years. Agencies can apply now until June 13.

