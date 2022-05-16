Advertisement

Police: Off-duty Cleveland officer fatally shoots teenager in Milwaukee

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Cleveland, Ohio off-duty police officer fatally shot a teenager in self-defense in Milwaukee during an armed robbery attempt.

Milwaukee police say the 17-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm when he was shot shortly after midnight Sunday on the city’s north side. Officials said Monday they continue to look for two suspects in the case.

The teenager who died and the 38-year-old officer have not been identified. Police did not release any further details about the shooting.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer told WJW-TV the officer is not in custody because “the use of force appears to be justified.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

