Advertisement

REPORT: Packers and Jaire Alexander agree to 4-year, $84 million extension

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander are said to be finalizing a four-year contract extension worth $84 million.

The news was reported Monday morning by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal averages out to $21 million per year. It includes a $30 million signing bonus, which is a record for defensive backs.

Schefter reports that Alexander will receive $42.5 million by March.

The base salary this season will be $1.076 million, which helps the Packers with the salary cap.

The Pro Bowler will be the highest paid cornerback in the league.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more