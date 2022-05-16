RISE celebrates newly renovated building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - RISE Wisconsin hosted a celebration for the community as they displayed their newly renovated building on May 12.

The building, located on 2120 Fordem Ave, is designed to be a warm and welcoming place for the children, families, and the community to gather.

RISE Wisconsin celebrates their newly renovated building. (RISE Wisconsin)

The nonprofit organization believes the timing of the building’s completion is significant: the week it was finished was also the simultaneous observance of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month.

Speakers at the celebration included include RISE Executive Director Scott Strong, RISE Board of Directors Chair Nyra Jordan, Capital Campaign Chair Deirdre Garton, and RISE Director of Development Maggie Waid.

RISE Executive Director Scott Strong speaks at the Grand Opening of their newly renovated building. (RISE Wisconsin)

“Life can be hard for families in the best of times,” Strong said. “The pandemic’s addition of health, social and economic stresses has really strained many people who need and use our services. We have seen demand for mental health services for young people and families increase in the wake of the stress of isolation and disruption in support services because of quarantine and other restrictions on public gatherings.”

The organization hopes to continue to strengthen their support in the community with the newly renovated building since their merger with nonprofit organizations Community Partnerships, Inc. and Center for Families in 2017.

RISE is a nonprofit organization focused on community-based, strengths-driven services to children, families, and young adults.

