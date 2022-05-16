Advertisement

UW-Madison taps UCLA law dean for next chancellor

Dr. Jennifer Mnookin
Dr. Jennifer Mnookin(University of Wisconsin System)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System selected the woman who will take the helm of its flagship university this fall as its next chancellor.

On Monday, UW System revealed Dr. Jennifer Mnookin has been tapped to take over the UW-Madison campus in August. Mnookin is coming to UW from UCLA, where she currently serves as dean of its law school for more than six years. She also holds two vice dean positions at the Pac-12 school.

In a statement released by UW, Mnookin said she was ‘thrilled’ at the opportunity to come to Madison, which she described as ‘one of the nation’s truly great public universities.’

“I deeply admire UW-Madison’s dual commitment to educational access and research excellence, as well as its mission to serve and to contribute to the state as a whole,” she said. “I’m both humbled by and grateful for the confidence that the Special Regent Committee and the regents are showing in me.”

Her appointment comes on the recommendation of the selection committee. Its chair, Regent Vice-President Karen Walsh, praised Mnookin, saying her “passion for public education, her vision for its future and the crucial challenges it faces were so impressive.”

She will succeed Dr. Rebecca Blank, who is departing for Northwestern University in May. Mnookin will assume her new role on Aug. 4, UW stated.

