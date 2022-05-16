Very high fire danger in over 50 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone looking to roast hot dogs or marshmallows over the fire is going to have to wait another day.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to avoid burning due to the very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

Over 50 Wisconsin counties have very high fire danger today, including: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

20 Wisconsin counties have a high fire danger today include: Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Burning permits authorized by the DNR for debris piles, barrels and broadcast burns are suspended in 36 counties today where the DNR has authority to regulate burning.

In the last week alone, there have been over 120 wildfires which have burned approximately 100 acres of land. Most of these fires have been related to down powerlines, with others occurring from debris burning, equipment, and lightning.

To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking the public to avoid outdoor burning, including limiting campfires until conditions improve.

The most vulnerable to large fire growth includes vegetation in dry, sandy areas, as well as pine areas. The pine located in these dry areas is in a stage where its moisture levels are at their lowest, which results in increased flammability.

The state is currently “greening up,” which is helping to lower fire potential, but until there are cooler temperatures and more rain showers, the DNR is asking the public to be fire smart.

Some tips the DNR offers to stay smart while burning includes:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Fire danger and burning restrictions changes daily - be sure to check the DNR’s website for the most up-to-date fire danger and burning restrictions.

