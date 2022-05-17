Advertisement

Apartment fire in kitchen displaces family of three

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family of three was displaced from their apartment Monday night after a fire started from cooking oil in their kitchen.

City of Madison firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Vernon Ave.

The fire started when a pan of cooking oil was left unattended in the kitchen. One occupant of the unit called 911 and attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers before safely evacuating.

The fire alarm was sounding and residents from the 8-unit apartment complex evacuated, according to Madison Fire.

As crews entered the second floor, they noticed smoke coming from an open apartment door. When firefighters entered the apartment, they quickly located the cause of the fire.

Firefighters ventilated and overhauled the ceiling above the cabinets and behind the stove to confirm no fire extension.

Two adults and an infant were able to escape the home without any injuries. The family was displaced but found another place to stay for the night.

The fire is estimated to have caused around $15,000 in damage, according to Madison Fire.

