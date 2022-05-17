Advertisement

Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more

Latest News

FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba
Hmong Institute's Food Care Box Program
Hmong Institute tackles hunger with ‘culturally relevant foods’
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
Hmong Institute tackles hunger with ‘culturally relevant foods’
Hmong Institute tackles hunger with ‘culturally relevant foods’
Highly contagious bird flu identified in Dunn, Marinette Co. backyard flocks