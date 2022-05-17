Advertisement

Construction of roundabout begins on Columbia Co. intersection

Construction started Monday on reconstructing an intersection along a portion of US 51 in Columbia County.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Crews began work reconstructing the intersection of US 51/WIS 22/WIS 60 and realigning it with a roundabout, as well as removing a curve along US 51. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the roundabout in the Town of North Leeds will be able to accommodate all vehicles, including farm equipment and large trucks.

The $2.8 million contract was awarded to Mashuda Contractors in Princeton to improve the intersection.

Traffic from WIS 22 will be detoured through US 51 and County CS. WisDOT stated that the WIS 60 detour follows US 51, County K and County C.

Crews expect the project will be complete in October.

