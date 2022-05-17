Advertisement

Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center needs your help to heal wild birds, fox kits

DCHS is asking the public to help raise $5,000 to pay for the pair’s HPAI tests, additional PPE...
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center is asking for the public’s help to pay for tests and biosecurity supplies to treat wild birds that are at high risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

DCHS admitted a mallard duckling and a fox kit. The duckling was found alone and stranded, while the duckling likely contracted the virus after being fed infected birds by her parents.

The duckling and fox kit are bring housed in quarantined areas of the Wildlife Center.

DCHS’s Wildlife Center generally cares for hundreds of ducklings each year. The Wildlife Center has also seen an uptick this year in calls regarding sick fox kits compared with previous years.

Without the necessary tools to keep the Wildlife Center people and animals safe, DCHS would struggle to rehabilitate high-risk species while the HPAI risk remains so high.

DCHS is the only bird rehabilitation center in Southwest Wisconsin and one of only a few options for wild mammals, so this could leave hundreds of birds without the care they need to get healthy enough for release.

HPAI is a viral disease that primarily affects birds, but it can spread to humans that come in close contact with HPAI-positive birds.

The Werndli Charitable Trust is matching gifts of any size up to $5,000, so your donation will make double the impact. Matched gifts must be made by May 31, 2022.

You can donate online here or mail or drop off your donation. The DCHS’s main shelter address is 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. Please put “Heal” in the subject line of any mail or drop off donations.

