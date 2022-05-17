Advertisement

Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.(Source: EPC Enterprises LLP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Musician Eric Clapton is postponing some of his concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Clapton’s official Facebook page, he tested positive after performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, and he’s been advised by his doctors to lay low to give himself time to recover and not spread the illness to those around him.

The famed guitarist has previously expressed skepticism about COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

According to Rolling Stone last year, Clapton called the side effects of his second COVID shot “disastrous” and said vaccine safety claims were being overstated due to “propaganda.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway joins Wisconsin groups Tuesday as part of a statewide tour...
Madison mayor joins Wisconsin groups to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour
Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour
A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returned to family over 200 days later