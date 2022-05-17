First Alert: Watching for Wednesday rain & late-week storm chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a quiet & calm few days, the weather pattern turns more active across the Midwest. Shower chances go up late Tuesday into Wednesday. Then, a strong cold front moves by late Thursday night - Friday. This could trigger showers/storms - with some possibly strong.

Tuesday features more sunshine & another day with highs in the 70s. Monday’s cold front will help keep temperatures a few degrees cooler today. Showers have remained West, but clouds will increase through the afternoon & evening. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin as this broad area of showers nears. The bulk of the rain arrives overnight and continues into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will total up to 1/4″. Highs will only top out in the lower 60s with the clouds & rain around.

The rain exits Wednesday evening and allows for some sunshine by Thursday. Southerly flow aloft will usher in warmer & more humid air. Highs will climb into the mid & upper 70s. There is an outside chance for a shower during the afternoon/evening, but the main chance for rain arrives along a late night cold front. Showers & storms will develop over the northern Plains and move into Wisconsin. These storms have the potential of delivering severe weather, but will be weakening in the overnight hours.

On Friday, the front should be just over southern Wisconsin or to the East. Showers & storms will re-fire with daytime heating. Depending on the location of the front, parts of SE Wisconsin could be looking at another round of rain - with strong storms possible.

The weekend features a cool down - with highs dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Outside of a small shower chance Saturday, the next chance of rain appears to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.