Here is every teacher nominated for a Crystal Apple

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We thank everyone for submitting nominations for the 2022 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards.

We received more than 300 nominations from school districts across South Central Wisconsin.

Here is the full list of 2022 NBC15 Crystal Apple Nominees:

Abbey Bryne, Riverdale Elementary

Aimee Bailey, Oregon High School

Alexander Hartberg, Elvehjem Elementary

Alissa Bratz, Milton High School

Alissa Gales, Holy Rosary Catholic School

Allison Arnold, Lincoln Elementary

Amber Becher, Albany Elementary School

Amy Aschenbeck Blake, West Middleton Elem School

Amy Blake, West Middleton Elementary School

Amy Campbell, Madison College

Amy Fassbender, Lodi Primary School

Amy Flynn, Lancaster High school

Amy Matthes, Kickapoo Elementary

Amy Wiley, Royal Oaks Elementary

Andrea Schmidt , Conrad Elvehjem Primary School

Andrew Garvey, Waubesa Intermediate School

Angela Bazan, McFarland High School

Angeline Edgar, Pardeeville Elementary School

Anna Acker, Token Springs Elementary

Anna Greenhalgh, Platteville High School

Anne Corbit, Brodhead Middle School

April Buri, Platteville High School

Ashlee Davis, Richland Center High School

Barbara Bielec, BTC Institute

Barbara Slatter, Adams Elementary School

Becky Oliva, Glacier Edge Elementary

Becky Stoddard, Kennedy Elementary School

Benjamin Langer, Glacial Drumlin School

Beth Cordy, Lake Mills Elementary School

Beth Oswald, JC McKenna Middle Schoo

Blair Perzentka, Oregon High School

Brandi Hussli, Oregon High School

Brian Hawn, McFarland High School

Bridgette Baldwin, Bridges Elementary School

Brigid Reimann, Seneca High School

Caitlin Christy, Orchard Ridge Elementary

Caitlin Stack, Fort Atkinson Middle School

Casey Schut, McFarland School District - Elementary

Catherine Tso, Sauk Trails Elementary

Cesar Martinez, Madison East High School

Charolette Miller, Granite Ridge

Cher Schliem, Pecatonica High School

Chris Adamatis, Oregon School District

Christy Knutowski, Sunset Ridge Elementary

Cindy Costello, New Lisbon JH and HS

Coby Zwiefelhofer, Fennimore Elementary

Cody Stingley, DeForest Area High School

Colleen Stilson, Jefferson Middle School

Cora Gullickson, Mazomanie Elementary

Courtney Norton, River Valley Middle School

Daniel Howard, Oregon Middle School

Daniel Kuehne, Edison Middle School

Daniel Mike, Adams Elementary School

Darlene Mays, Zion Lutheran

Dave Austin, Wisconsin Heights

Dave Jisa, Wisconsin Dells High School

David Milz, Stone Bank Elementary

Dawn May, Cottage Grove School

Dawn Schlick, Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School

Dawna Wright, Rome Corners Intermediate School

Deanna Arp, Fruzen intermediate

Deb Molle, Mineral Point Elementary *

Debbie Kulow, Teddy Bear Preschool

Debbie Schell, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School

Dennis Haakenson, Oregon High School

Elaine Vogel, Academy of Beauty Professional

Eleanor Engelby, Sauk Prairie High School

Elizabeth Hansen, Portage High School

Elizabeth Nelson, Oregon High School

Elizabeth Weitenhiller, Neal Wilkins Elementary

Elliot Rittenberry, River Bluff Middle School

Emilee Purcell, Parkview Elementary

Emily Hertz, Middleton High School

Emily Janzig, Richland Center High School

Emily Smith, Northside Intermediate School

Emily Utzig, New Century School

Emily Zaborsky, Rome Corners Intermediate School

Eric Pfeifer, Clinton Middle School

Erica Gretebeck, Kickapoo Elementary

Erin Frankson, Oregon High School

Erin Leonard, Mineral Point Elementary

Gabrielle Zastrow, Dodgeland Elementary School

Geof Herman, Madison Memorial

George Wilson, Oregon High School

Ginny Hoven, Randall School

Hailey Restivo, Parkview Elementary School

Hannah Wellnitz, Parkview MS/HS

Haven Traore, Toki Middle School

Heather Urven, Parkview Elementary School

Heidi Cade, Kickapoo Elementary

Heidi Coutre, Oregon High School

Hunter Jensen, Deerfield High School

Inga Hershoff, Theodore Robinson Intermediate School

Ingrid Fry, Boscobel Middle/High school

Irma Delgado, Hackett School

Jackie Klar, Juda Public School

James Jones, Kegonsa Elementary

Jamie Steffen, Wisconsin Heights Middle School

Jamie Thompson, Prairie View Elementary

Janae Schell, Grand Avenue Elementary

Jane Wall, Columbus Senior High School

Janet Fandrey, Oregon High School

Janis Miles, Platteville High School

Jeanetta Weaver, Frank Allis elementary

Jeff Ladwig, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School

Jeffrey Eastlick, Argyle School District

Jenalee Moore, Richland Center Independent School

Jenna McCann, Merrimac Charter School

Jennifer Campbell, B.A. Kennedy Elementary

Jennifer Hewitt, Waterloo Elementary School

Jennifer Singer, Mineral Point Elementary

Jennifer Yancey, Oregon High School

Jenny Jawz, Schenk Elementary

Jerry Herbst, Indian Mound Middle School

Jessica Beaty, Kromrey Middle School

Jessica Keehn, Parkview Elementary School

Jill Lynch, Cambridge Elementary

Joe Peters, St Victors

Joel Schirmer, Royal Oaks Elementary

Joel Schullo, Parkview Elementary School

John Curkovic, Oregon High School

John Honish, Deforest Area Middle School

John Sharpe, Richland Center High School

John Swain, Madison West high school

Joni Mach, Necedah Area School District

Jorden Morales, John Adams Elementary School

Joshua Cash, Waunakee High School

Juanita Weinert, Oregon High School

Juliane Becker, Play Haven

Julie Jenson, Roosevelt Elementary School

Justin Beirowski, Sugar Creek Elementary

Justin Doyle, Darlington High School

Kaitlin Tulbert, Creative Learning Preschool and Child Care Center

Kara Bunderson, Royal Oaks Elementary

Karen Boran, West High School

Karen Ziegler, Windsor Elementary School

Kate Cognac, Oregon Middle School

Kate MacRae, Lodi High School

Katelyn Dunham, Mineral Point Elementary School

Katherine Collins, Marshall Public Schools

Katherine Wallace, Glacier Edge

Katie Hajdu, Prairie View Elementary

Katie Kinman, Oregon High School

Katie Lenerez, GLW

Kayla Gill Johnson Creek High School

Kayla Thomad, Lake Mills Elementary School

Kelea Christians, Cunningham Intermediate

Kelly Gerhartz, Johnson Creek Elementary

Kelly Kliefoth, Glacier Creek Middle School

Keri McCormick, Kennedy Elementary School

Keri Radtke, Mineral Point Elementary School

Kerry Lozano, Waunakee intermediate

Kim Houser, Wisconsin Heights Elementary

Kim Rendler, Lodi Middle School

Kimberly Bindl, Madison East High School

Kimberly Hillary, Mount Horeb High School

Kimberly Thomason, Greenfield Elementary School

Kimberly Zielinski, Platteville Elementary

Kortni Kohl, Toki Middle School

Krista Anton, Johnson Creek High School

Kristen Staver, Mineral Point School District

Kyle Riemenapp, Iowa-Grant Elementary Middle School

Lance Langer, Madison College

Larry Clemens, Oregon High School

Larry Gundlach, New Century Charter

Laura Cray, Oregon High School

Laura Kauffman, Richland Center High School

Laura Martin, Levi Leonard Elementary

Laurie Considine, Lewiston Elementary School

Leah Nelson, Huegel (MMSD Virtual)

Leeah Zimmerman, Edgerton High School

Lenore Hatton, Oregon Middle School

Libby Chmielewski, Glacier Creek Middle School

Lindsey Ryan, Kennedy Elementary

Lisa Fahlgren, Parkview Elementary School

Lisa Slotten, Elvehjem Elementary

Lisa Ziegler, Royal Oaks Elementary

Lori Barker, St Maria Goretti

Lynn Ross, Mineral Point Elementary school

Madeleine Blain, Whitewater middle school

Madeline Steive, Webb Middle

Madeline Young, Chavez Elementary

Mae Fruhling, Taylor Prairie Elementary School

Mallory Lindert, Beaver Dam Middle School

Margaret Martin, Waunakee Intermediate School

Marilyn Gamm, Arboretum Elementary School

Mark Chambers , Richland Center High School

Mark Johnson, Reedsburg Area High School

Marry Hoof, Wonewoc Center School

Marsha Rear, Belleville Elementary

Marta Stelter, Parkview Elementary

Martha Reali – Seaman, St. Mary’s School

Mary Ann Klar, Holy Ghost Immaculate Conception

Mary Day, Edgewood High School

Mary Krysinski, Saint John The Baptist

Mathew Weber, Oregon High School

Maureen Vorwald, Platteville High School

Megan Hauri, Hackett Elementary School

Melanie Jacobson, Parkview Elementary School

Melissa Wallen, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School

Melissa Zastrow Monona Grove

Michael Craig Pardeeville Middle/High School

Michael Derrick, Oregon High School

Michael Ducett, Oregon High School

Michael Pechman, Mauston High School

Michelle Crolius , St. Peter’s Lutheran

Michelle Howe, Lodi

Molly Belt, Lafollette High school

Molly Hooks, New Glarus Elementary

Morgan Serstad, Pardeeville High

Ms. Evans, Southwest Tech

Nannette Backeberg, Grand Avenue

Natasha Odette , Forest Edge School

Nicholas Hoskins, Verona Area High School

Nick Collar, Badger Ridge Middle School

Nick Lane, Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School

Nicole Wilson, Garden Prairie Intermediate School

Nikki Lutzke, Parkview Elementary School

Patricia Greiner, Oregon High School

Paul Otteson, Waubesa Intermediate School

Paula Timmerman, Poynette Elementary school

Phil Galarowicz, Madison East High School

R Sahs, Parkview Elementary

Rachel Grambusch, Zion Lutheran School

Rachel Miller, Parkview Elementary

Randy Rybakowicz, Monroe High School

Rebecca Fox-Blair, Monona Grove Charter School

Rebecca Schinker, River Valley High School

Rebekah Krenz, Oregon High School

Rick Lafleur, Beaver Dam School District

Ronald Cato, Northside Elementary

Ross Niquet, Clinton Elementary School

Russ Leitz, Edgerton High School

Ryan Indergan, Monticello Public Schools

Ryan Picek, Glenn Stephens Elementary School

Samantha Charles, Westview Elementary

Sandra Anton, Lowell Elementary

Sara Mooney, Glacial Drumlin Middle School

Sara Pafford, Poynette Elementary School

Sara Schaefer, East High School

Sarah Isenberger, Lincoln Elementary

Sarah James, Dodgeville High School

Sarah Shagam, DeForest Area Middle School

Scott Fischer, McFarland High School

Scott Kramper, Deerfield High School

Scott Krueger, Oregon High School

Scott Monthie, Prairie View Middle School

Scott Smith, Sauk Prairie High School

Sean Andersen, Milestone Democratic School

Sean McGann, Sauk Prairie High School

Sean Stokes, Oregon High School

Shannon Searle, Sugar Creek Elementary

Sharel Nelson, Orchard Ridge Elementary

Shelly Smith, Eastside Elementary

Sherry Bernien, Black Earth Elementary

Sierra Leek, Glacial Drumlin Middle School

Sierra Sarver Glacial Drumlin Middle School

Siria Aguayo Light House Christian School

Stacy Bembinster Kennedy Elementary

Stacy Hankins, Heritage Elementary

Stephanie Lemery, Cottage Grove School

Steve White, Peace Lutheran School

Steven Stack, Prairie Elementary School

Stuart Quade, Cambria-Friesland School

Susan Zaemisch, River Bluff Middle School

Sydney Ross, Oregon High School

Tammy Hopp, Markesan Intermediate

Tammy Smith, Cambria-Friesland High School

Tara Bradford, Middleton High School

Taylor Stampfl, Loganville Elementary

Terry Albitz, Milton West

Terry Weaver, Richardson School

Theresa Stanek Noble, Saint Joseph Catholic School

Tina Inman, Kennedy Elementary

Tina Schliem, Darlington Elementary Middle School

Tjark Sattler, Parkview High School

Tom August, DeForest Area High School

Tori Landsverk, Oregon Middle School

Torie Leslie, Lancaster High School

Tracey Rosemeyer, Oregon High School

Tracy Beerkircher, Mt. Horeb Primary Center

Tracy Ewing, Eastside Elementary School

Tracy Leider, Oregon High School

Tracy Loeffelholz, Northside Elementary

Travis Sysko, New Glarus Elementary

Troy Dean, Marshall High School

Victoria Toebe, Johnson Creek Elementary

Wendy Cramer, Parkview Elementary School

Wendy Samaca, Nuestro Mundo Community School

Zach Ambrose, Greenfield Elementary School

