Here is every teacher nominated for a Crystal Apple
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We thank everyone for submitting nominations for the 2022 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards.
We received more than 300 nominations from school districts across South Central Wisconsin.
Here is the full list of 2022 NBC15 Crystal Apple Nominees:
- Abbey Bryne, Riverdale Elementary
- Aimee Bailey, Oregon High School
- Alexander Hartberg, Elvehjem Elementary
- Alissa Bratz, Milton High School
- Alissa Gales, Holy Rosary Catholic School
- Allison Arnold, Lincoln Elementary
- Amber Becher, Albany Elementary School
- Amy Aschenbeck Blake, West Middleton Elem School
- Amy Blake, West Middleton Elementary School
- Amy Campbell, Madison College
- Amy Fassbender, Lodi Primary School
- Amy Flynn, Lancaster High school
- Amy Matthes, Kickapoo Elementary
- Amy Wiley, Royal Oaks Elementary
- Andrea Schmidt , Conrad Elvehjem Primary School
- Andrew Garvey, Waubesa Intermediate School
- Angela Bazan, McFarland High School
- Angeline Edgar, Pardeeville Elementary School
- Anna Acker, Token Springs Elementary
- Anna Greenhalgh, Platteville High School
- Anne Corbit, Brodhead Middle School
- April Buri, Platteville High School
- Ashlee Davis, Richland Center High School
- Barbara Bielec, BTC Institute
- Barbara Slatter, Adams Elementary School
- Becky Oliva, Glacier Edge Elementary
- Becky Stoddard, Kennedy Elementary School
- Benjamin Langer, Glacial Drumlin School
- Beth Cordy, Lake Mills Elementary School
- Beth Oswald, JC McKenna Middle Schoo
- Blair Perzentka, Oregon High School
- Brandi Hussli, Oregon High School
- Brian Hawn, McFarland High School
- Bridgette Baldwin, Bridges Elementary School
- Brigid Reimann, Seneca High School
- Caitlin Christy, Orchard Ridge Elementary
- Caitlin Stack, Fort Atkinson Middle School
- Casey Schut, McFarland School District - Elementary
- Catherine Tso, Sauk Trails Elementary
- Cesar Martinez, Madison East High School
- Charolette Miller, Granite Ridge
- Cher Schliem, Pecatonica High School
- Chris Adamatis, Oregon School District
- Christy Knutowski, Sunset Ridge Elementary
- Cindy Costello, New Lisbon JH and HS
- Coby Zwiefelhofer, Fennimore Elementary
- Cody Stingley, DeForest Area High School
- Colleen Stilson, Jefferson Middle School
- Cora Gullickson, Mazomanie Elementary
- Courtney Norton, River Valley Middle School
- Daniel Howard, Oregon Middle School
- Daniel Kuehne, Edison Middle School
- Daniel Mike, Adams Elementary School
- Darlene Mays, Zion Lutheran
- Dave Austin, Wisconsin Heights
- Dave Jisa, Wisconsin Dells High School
- David Milz, Stone Bank Elementary
- Dawn May, Cottage Grove School
- Dawn Schlick, Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School
- Dawna Wright, Rome Corners Intermediate School
- Deanna Arp, Fruzen intermediate
- Deb Molle, Mineral Point Elementary *
- Debbie Kulow, Teddy Bear Preschool
- Debbie Schell, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School
- Dennis Haakenson, Oregon High School
- Elaine Vogel, Academy of Beauty Professional
- Eleanor Engelby, Sauk Prairie High School
- Elizabeth Hansen, Portage High School
- Elizabeth Nelson, Oregon High School
- Elizabeth Weitenhiller, Neal Wilkins Elementary
- Elliot Rittenberry, River Bluff Middle School
- Emilee Purcell, Parkview Elementary
- Emily Hertz, Middleton High School
- Emily Janzig, Richland Center High School
- Emily Smith, Northside Intermediate School
- Emily Utzig, New Century School
- Emily Zaborsky, Rome Corners Intermediate School
- Eric Pfeifer, Clinton Middle School
- Erica Gretebeck, Kickapoo Elementary
- Erin Frankson, Oregon High School
- Erin Leonard, Mineral Point Elementary
- Gabrielle Zastrow, Dodgeland Elementary School
- Geof Herman, Madison Memorial
- George Wilson, Oregon High School
- Ginny Hoven, Randall School
- Hailey Restivo, Parkview Elementary School
- Hannah Wellnitz, Parkview MS/HS
- Haven Traore, Toki Middle School
- Heather Urven, Parkview Elementary School
- Heidi Cade, Kickapoo Elementary
- Heidi Coutre, Oregon High School
- Hunter Jensen, Deerfield High School
- Inga Hershoff, Theodore Robinson Intermediate School
- Ingrid Fry, Boscobel Middle/High school
- Irma Delgado, Hackett School
- Jackie Klar, Juda Public School
- James Jones, Kegonsa Elementary
- Jamie Steffen, Wisconsin Heights Middle School
- Jamie Thompson, Prairie View Elementary
- Janae Schell, Grand Avenue Elementary
- Jane Wall, Columbus Senior High School
- Janet Fandrey, Oregon High School
- Janis Miles, Platteville High School
- Jeanetta Weaver, Frank Allis elementary
- Jeff Ladwig, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School
- Jeffrey Eastlick, Argyle School District
- Jenalee Moore, Richland Center Independent School
- Jenna McCann, Merrimac Charter School
- Jennifer Campbell, B.A. Kennedy Elementary
- Jennifer Hewitt, Waterloo Elementary School
- Jennifer Singer, Mineral Point Elementary
- Jennifer Yancey, Oregon High School
- Jenny Jawz, Schenk Elementary
- Jerry Herbst, Indian Mound Middle School
- Jessica Beaty, Kromrey Middle School
- Jessica Keehn, Parkview Elementary School
- Jill Lynch, Cambridge Elementary
- Joe Peters, St Victors
- Joel Schirmer, Royal Oaks Elementary
- Joel Schullo, Parkview Elementary School
- John Curkovic, Oregon High School
- John Honish, Deforest Area Middle School
- John Sharpe, Richland Center High School
- John Swain, Madison West high school
- Joni Mach, Necedah Area School District
- Jorden Morales, John Adams Elementary School
- Joshua Cash, Waunakee High School
- Juanita Weinert, Oregon High School
- Juliane Becker, Play Haven
- Julie Jenson, Roosevelt Elementary School
- Justin Beirowski, Sugar Creek Elementary
- Justin Doyle, Darlington High School
- Kaitlin Tulbert, Creative Learning Preschool and Child Care Center
- Kara Bunderson, Royal Oaks Elementary
- Karen Boran, West High School
- Karen Ziegler, Windsor Elementary School
- Kate Cognac, Oregon Middle School
- Kate MacRae, Lodi High School
- Katelyn Dunham, Mineral Point Elementary School
- Katherine Collins, Marshall Public Schools
- Katherine Wallace, Glacier Edge
- Katie Hajdu, Prairie View Elementary
- Katie Kinman, Oregon High School
- Katie Lenerez, GLW
- Kayla Gill Johnson Creek High School
- Kayla Thomad, Lake Mills Elementary School
- Kelea Christians, Cunningham Intermediate
- Kelly Gerhartz, Johnson Creek Elementary
- Kelly Kliefoth, Glacier Creek Middle School
- Keri McCormick, Kennedy Elementary School
- Keri Radtke, Mineral Point Elementary School
- Kerry Lozano, Waunakee intermediate
- Kim Houser, Wisconsin Heights Elementary
- Kim Rendler, Lodi Middle School
- Kimberly Bindl, Madison East High School
- Kimberly Hillary, Mount Horeb High School
- Kimberly Thomason, Greenfield Elementary School
- Kimberly Zielinski, Platteville Elementary
- Kortni Kohl, Toki Middle School
- Krista Anton, Johnson Creek High School
- Kristen Staver, Mineral Point School District
- Kyle Riemenapp, Iowa-Grant Elementary Middle School
- Lance Langer, Madison College
- Larry Clemens, Oregon High School
- Larry Gundlach, New Century Charter
- Larry Gundlach, New Century School
- Laura Cray, Oregon High School
- Laura Kauffman, Richland Center High School
- Laura Martin, Levi Leonard Elementary
- Laurie Considine, Lewiston Elementary School
- Leah Nelson, Huegel (MMSD Virtual)
- Leeah Zimmerman, Edgerton High School
- Lenore Hatton, Oregon Middle School
- Libby Chmielewski, Glacier Creek Middle School
- Lindsey Ryan, Kennedy Elementary
- Lisa Fahlgren, Parkview Elementary School
- Lisa Slotten, Elvehjem Elementary
- Lisa Ziegler, Royal Oaks Elementary
- Lori Barker, St Maria Goretti
- Lynn Ross, Mineral Point Elementary school
- Madeleine Blain, Whitewater middle school
- Madeline Steive, Webb Middle
- Madeline Young, Chavez Elementary
- Mae Fruhling, Taylor Prairie Elementary School
- Mallory Lindert, Beaver Dam Middle School
- Margaret Martin, Waunakee Intermediate School
- Marilyn Gamm, Arboretum Elementary School
- Mark Chambers , Richland Center High School
- Mark Johnson, Reedsburg Area High School
- Marry Hoof, Wonewoc Center School
- Marsha Rear, Belleville Elementary
- Marta Stelter, Parkview Elementary
- Martha Reali – Seaman, St. Mary’s School
- Mary Ann Klar, Holy Ghost Immaculate Conception
- Mary Day, Edgewood High School
- Mary Krysinski, Saint John The Baptist
- Mathew Weber, Oregon High School
- Maureen Vorwald, Platteville High School
- Megan Hauri, Hackett Elementary School
- Melanie Jacobson, Parkview Elementary School
- Melissa Wallen, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School
- Melissa Zastrow Monona Grove
- Michael Craig Pardeeville Middle/High School
- Michael Derrick, Oregon High School
- Michael Ducett, Oregon High School
- Michael Pechman, Mauston High School
- Michelle Crolius , St. Peter’s Lutheran
- Michelle Howe, Lodi
- Molly Belt, Lafollette High school
- Molly Hooks, New Glarus Elementary
- Morgan Serstad, Pardeeville High
- Ms. Evans, Southwest Tech
- Nannette Backeberg, Grand Avenue
- Natasha Odette , Forest Edge School
- Nicholas Hoskins, Verona Area High School
- Nick Collar, Badger Ridge Middle School
- Nick Lane, Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School
- Nicole Wilson, Garden Prairie Intermediate School
- Nikki Lutzke, Parkview Elementary School
- Patricia Greiner, Oregon High School
- Paul Otteson, Waubesa Intermediate School
- Paula Timmerman, Poynette Elementary school
- Phil Galarowicz, Madison East High School
- R Sahs, Parkview Elementary
- Rachel Grambusch, Zion Lutheran School
- Rachel Miller, Parkview Elementary
- Randy Rybakowicz, Monroe High School
- Rebecca Fox-Blair, Monona Grove Charter School
- Rebecca Schinker, River Valley High School
- Rebekah Krenz, Oregon High School
- Rick Lafleur, Beaver Dam School District
- Ronald Cato, Northside Elementary
- Ross Niquet, Clinton Elementary School
- Russ Leitz, Edgerton High School
- Ryan Indergan, Monticello Public Schools
- Ryan Picek, Glenn Stephens Elementary School
- Samantha Charles, Westview Elementary
- Sandra Anton, Lowell Elementary
- Sara Mooney, Glacial Drumlin Middle School
- Sara Pafford, Poynette Elementary School
- Sara Schaefer, East High School
- Sara Schaefer, Madison East High School
- Sarah Isenberger, Lincoln Elementary
- Sarah James, Dodgeville High School
- Sarah Shagam, DeForest Area Middle School
- Scott Fischer, McFarland High School
- Scott Kramper, Deerfield High School
- Scott Krueger, Oregon High School
- Scott Monthie, Prairie View Middle School
- Scott Smith, Sauk Prairie High School
- Sean Andersen, Milestone Democratic School
- Sean McGann, Sauk Prairie High School
- Sean Stokes, Oregon High School
- Shannon Searle, Sugar Creek Elementary
- Sharel Nelson, Orchard Ridge Elementary
- Shelly Smith, Eastside Elementary
- Sherry Bernien, Black Earth Elementary
- Sierra Leek, Glacial Drumlin Middle School
- Sierra Sarver Glacial Drumlin Middle School
- Siria Aguayo Light House Christian School
- Stacy Bembinster Kennedy Elementary
- Stacy Hankins, Heritage Elementary
- Stephanie Lemery, Cottage Grove School
- Steve White, Peace Lutheran School
- Steven Stack, Prairie Elementary School
- Stuart Quade, Cambria-Friesland School
- Susan Zaemisch, River Bluff Middle School
- Sydney Ross, Oregon High School
- Tammy Hopp, Markesan Intermediate
- Tammy Smith, Cambria-Friesland High School
- Tara Bradford, Middleton High School
- Taylor Stampfl, Loganville Elementary
- Terry Albitz, Milton West
- Terry Weaver, Richardson School
- Theresa Stanek Noble, Saint Joseph Catholic School
- Tina Inman, Kennedy Elementary
- Tina Schliem, Darlington Elementary Middle School
- Tjark Sattler, Parkview High School
- Tom August, DeForest Area High School
- Tori Landsverk, Oregon Middle School
- Torie Leslie, Lancaster High School
- Tracey Rosemeyer, Oregon High School
- Tracy Beerkircher, Mt. Horeb Primary Center
- Tracy Ewing, Eastside Elementary School
- Tracy Leider, Oregon High School
- Tracy Loeffelholz, Northside Elementary
- Travis Sysko, New Glarus Elementary
- Troy Dean, Marshall High School
- Victoria Toebe, Johnson Creek Elementary
- Wendy Cramer, Parkview Elementary School
- Wendy Samaca, Nuestro Mundo Community School
- Zach Ambrose, Greenfield Elementary School
