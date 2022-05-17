Advertisement

Highly contagious bird flu identified in Dunn, Marinette Co. backyard flocks

(Preston Keres / USDA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The highly contagious avian flu has been identified in backyard flocks in two more counties, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday.

DATCP revealed Monday that cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza were located in both Dunn and Marinette counties. Birds within this flocks will be depopulated in order to prevent the spread of the disease, the agency stated.

The announcement also comes with a special order restricting movement of domestic birds and bird products in parts of Barron and Polk counties. The restricted zones can be found online.

This brings the total number of counties with infected domestic flocks up to 13. DATCP last announced on May 5 that the bird flu had been reported in backyard flocks in both Sauk Co. and Pierce Co.

DATCP is urging owners of bird flocks to continue proper biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including proper handwashing, disinfecting of equipment and restricting access to birds. Poultry owners are also encouraged to keep birds indoors, when possible, and separating new birds to existing flocks for at least 30 days.

Already millions of birds, a bulk of which were in Jefferson Co., have been killed as officials try to stem the virus’ spread.

Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds should call DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 for weekends and after-hours.

