Leading change with a purpose

By Leigh Mills
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A five-member editorial team came together to compile 30 stories by 30 authors in 30 organizations... all in the Madison area over three decades.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills had the chance to sit down with three members of the editorial team to learn more about the book they wrote together called Bending Granite: 30+ True Stories of Leading Change.

To learn more information, to get a copy of the book, or to listen to their podcast, check out their website.

