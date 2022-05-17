Advertisement

Like some crypto with your Glazers? Kwik Trip getting Bitcoin ATMs

(KEYC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - You can soon get cryptocurrency with your Glazers.

Kwik Trip has announced a partnership with Coinsource to put Bitcoin ATMs in more than 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

Coinsource describes itself as the leading Bitcoin ATM network in the United States. The company’s fee is 11 percent. Kwik Trip Rewards members will have access to lower rates.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our customers. We understand Coinsource’s aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations. As an added benefit, we know our customers are getting the best deal since Coinsource has the lowest proven rates plus industry-leading compliance, which really sealed the deal,” said Dave Wagner, Controller of Kwik Trip.

You can buy and sell bitcoin with U.S. dollars.

Coinsource is based in Texas. It was founded in 2015.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
possible arson at a pro-life building in madison
Report: Group claims credit for Madison anti-abortion office attack, warns of more

Latest News

A car struck a house and caused a fire on St. Andrews Church Road in Pleasure Ridge Park on...
Apartment fire in kitchen displaces family of three
Renderings of UW Health Eastpark Medical Center, provided by HKS and UW Health
New UW Health facility set to house innovative cancer radiation therapy
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
75% of Wisconsin 5-11yos not fully vaccinated as boosters gain approval
DCHS is asking the public to help raise $5,000 to pay for the pair’s HPAI tests, additional PPE...
Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center needs your help to heal wild birds, fox kits